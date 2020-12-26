Turkey will break economic ‘triangle of evil’ with reforms, says Erdogan

Turkey will bring in structural reforms to break the “triangle of evil” of interest rates, inflation and exchange rates, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday, adding Ankara was determined to form a system based on production and employment.

Erdogan promised a slate of judicial and economic reforms last month, leading to expectations of the possible release of politicians, including Kurdish ones, and human rights advocates from jail. But, Erdogan’s recent comments on court rulings and criticism aimed at his government have fueled skepticism about his pledge.

Speaking via video link at a ceremony in Ankara, Erdogan said Turkey was carrying out the democratic reforms not because it was “forced” to do, but because “our people deserve them,” adding that efforts to present the reforms to parliament would move swiftly.

Last Update: Saturday, 26 December 2020 KSA 15:21 - GMT 12:21