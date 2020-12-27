BUSINESS
Egypt to reach self-sufficiency in sugar production by end of 2021

Egyptians buy sugar from a truck in the capital Cairo, as the country suffers from a sugar shortage. (File photo: AFP)
Reuters Sunday 27 December 2020
Egypt will reach self-sufficiency in sugar production by the end of 2021, its Supply Minister Ali Moselhy told reporters on Sunday.

The country has sugar reserves for its subsidy program sufficient for 3.2 months, the supply ministry said in a report released on Sunday.

Earlier in December, Egypt extended an import ban on white and raw sugar for three months, the trade and industry ministry said.

Last Update: Sunday, 27 December 2020 KSA 17:34 - GMT 14:34

