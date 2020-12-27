Egypt to reach self-sufficiency in sugar production by end of 2021

Egypt will reach self-sufficiency in sugar production by the end of 2021, its Supply Minister Ali Moselhy told reporters on Sunday.
The country has sugar reserves for its subsidy program sufficient for 3.2 months, the supply ministry said in a report released on Sunday.
Earlier in December, Egypt extended an import ban on white and raw sugar for three months, the trade and industry ministry said.
