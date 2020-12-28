DeVere CEO says Bitcoin sell-off does not reflect lack of faith in cryptocurrencies

The chief executive of deVere Group – who has been a consistent advocate for cryptocurrencies – sold half of his Bitcoin holdings when the cryptocurrency peaked in value on Christmas Day.

Nigel Green has often praised cryptocurrencies for being “borderless” and appealing to younger investors.

However, the deVere Group CEO said in a press statement that his sale did not reflect a lack of faith in Bitcoin, but rather a means to take profit from a strong asset.

“[Bitcoin] should now be treated as any other investment – that’s to say, where possible, it’s better to sell high and re-buy in the dips,” he said.

Bitcoin has surged this year to record highs amid worldwide economic uncertainty linked to the coronavirus pandemic, passing $24,661 on Christmas Day.

Green said he believes that after widespread government economic stimulus in different countries, the digital currency provides a bastion for investors against inflation.

The highest-valued digital currency, Bitcoin was invented in 2008 and surged in value to a peak of around $17,000 in late 2017.

It is seen as both a volatile asset with limited regulation, and a potential long-term investment as its value continues to rise.

Finance leaders and central bankers from G7 countries had also discussed the ever-growing cryptocurrency market earlier this month, with the German finance minister later stressing the need for governments to maintain a monopoly on currencies.

A statement from the US Treasury after the G7 meeting said that leaders discussed “national authorities’ work to prevent [cryptocurrencies’] use for malign purposes and illicit activities.”

“There is strong support across the G7 on the need to regulate digital currencies,” the statement added.

With Reuters

Last Update: Monday, 28 December 2020 KSA 16:53 - GMT 13:53