BUSINESS
ECONOMY

Jordan’s Capital Bank agrees to buy assets from Lebanon’s Bank Audi

The logo of Bank Audi is seen at the main entrance of the Bank's head office in Beirut, Lebanon January 24, 2017. (Reuters)
Reuters, Amman Tuesday 29 December 2020
Text size A A A

Jordan’s Capital Bank Group finalized a deal on Tuesday to acquire Lebanese lender Bank Audi’s businesses in Iraq and Jordan in move to diversify its operations and expand its presence in the region, the bank’s chairman said.

The agreement, which both parties agreed not to disclose its value, comes after securing the necessary approvals from Jordan’s Central Bank and the Central Bank of Iraq, Jordan’s Capital Bank Group Chairman Bassem Al-Salem told Reuters.

Read more:

Lebanon ministry to ask consultants A&M to resume central bank forensic audit

Lebanon’s banks impose additional fees on dollar depositors

Lebanon’s economy has plunged into a ‘deliberate depression’: World Bank

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Tuesday, 29 December 2020 KSA 12:08 - GMT 09:08

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top