Saudi Arabia’s STC partners with Alibaba Cloud to provide public cloud services

Saudi Telecom Company (STC) announced a new partnership with Alibaba Cloud, a cloud computing company and a subsidiary of the Alibaba Group, to leverage the proven cloud-based technologies and services of the Chinese company.
STC, the largest telecom operator in the Kingdom, jointly announced the partnership with Alibaba Cloud with eWTP Arabia Capital, one of the largest venture capital funds in the region.
“This collaboration is a significant milestone for STC in our efforts to contribute to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 by introducing a trusted cloud service partner. It’s pivotal for companies to deploy and maintain an elastic, scalable and secure IT infrastructure to keep competitive and innovative in the digital era,” said Nasser bin Sulaiman al-Nasser, CEO of STC Group.
“We are excited to partner with Alibaba Cloud to bring their expertise to our customers,” he added.
The Saudi Arabian company on Tuesday inaugurated three mega data centers to boost the cloud infrastructure for the digital economy.
Haitham bin Muhammad al-Faraj, Senior Vice President of the Technology and Operations Unit at STC, told Al Arabiya that the building of the data centers took a year and a half.
The three new data centers are built with more than 150 prefabricated units, providing vital IT capacity of 10.8 MW with readiness for expansion reaching 16.8 MW.
Last Update: Tuesday, 29 December 2020 KSA 19:48 - GMT 16:48