Oman aviation group, Transom company have been dissolved: Finance ministry

Oman Aviation Group and Transom company have been dissolved and their subsidiaries and tasks distributed to Oman Air and Oman Airports Management Company, the finance ministry said in a tweet on Saturday, citing Finance Minister Sultan al-Habsi.
“The measures of resolving the two companies won’t impact shareholders’ commitments to them because the accompanied change to this measure will only be in structure,” the minister added.
Oman expects to have a 2021 budget deficit of about 2.2 billion rials ($5.7 billion), and plans to borrow from domestic and international markets to help plug the gap, according to a Twitter posting on Friday by the state-run Oman News Agency.
Last Update: Saturday, 02 January 2021 KSA 20:22 - GMT 17:22