Turkey targets tax, price increases to diminish inflationary impact: bankers

Turkish authorities are raising taxes and prices for 2021 only on items that would have a limited impact on inflation, two bankers said on Tuesday.
Inflation ended 2020 above government forecasts at 14.6 percent, mainly due to a sharp decline in the lira and surging food prices. The central bank has lifted its policy rate by 675 basis points in its last two meetings to 17 percent, as it aims to bring inflation down to 9.4 percent by the end of 2021.
Central Bank of Turkey (Reuters).
BOTAS, Turkey’s state natural gas distribution company, raised the price on natural gas for some users by 1 percent, which would contribute another 2 basis points to inflation.
Inflation is expected to continue rising in the first four months of 2021 but start to decline afterwards. Governor Naci Agbal has said the central bank’s main aim is price stability, and that it will also work to build its reserves transparently.
The bank sold off an estimated $130 billion to stabilize the ailing lira, which ended last year down some 20 percent, leading to a drawdown in net forex reserves.
Data from the central bank showed it had outstanding swap transactions worth a total of $44.04 billion as of Monday.
The bank’s net forex reserves stood at $15.53 billion on December 25, down from $41 billion at end-2019, meaning they are now in deeply negative territory once the outstanding swaps are deducted.