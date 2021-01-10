BUSINESS
Bahrain airport’s new passenger terminal to open January 28

A new passenger terminal at Bahrain International Airport will begin operations on January 28. (Bahrain Crown Prince)
Reuters Sunday 10 January 2021
A new passenger terminal at Bahrain International Airport will begin operations on January 28, the country’s crown prince and prime minister said on Sunday.

The expansion project, part of the country’s Vision 2030 economic program, had been set to open in early 2020.

The new terminal can handle 14 million passengers a year, a statement on state news agency BNA said.

The new terminal at Bahrain International Airport can handle 14 million passengers a year. (Bahrain Crown Prince)

Last Update: Sunday, 10 January 2021 KSA 22:16 - GMT 19:16

