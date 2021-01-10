Bahrain airport’s new passenger terminal to open January 28

A new passenger terminal at Bahrain International Airport will begin operations on January 28, the country’s crown prince and prime minister said on Sunday.

The expansion project, part of the country’s Vision 2030 economic program, had been set to open in early 2020.

The new terminal can handle 14 million passengers a year, a statement on state news agency BNA said.

HRH the CP and PM #Salman_bin_Hamad tours #Bahrain International Airport, to review developments on the Bahrain Airport Expansion Project and the readiness of the new Passenger Terminal Building pic.twitter.com/WHkbfOs8pm — اخبار سمو ولي العهد (@BahrainCPnews) January 10, 2021

The new terminal at Bahrain International Airport can handle 14 million passengers a year. (Bahrain Crown Prince)

