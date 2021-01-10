Bahrain airport’s new passenger terminal to open January 28

A new passenger terminal at Bahrain International Airport will begin operations on January 28, the country’s crown prince and prime minister said on Sunday.
HRH the CP and PM #Salman_bin_Hamad tours #Bahrain International Airport, to review developments on the Bahrain Airport Expansion Project and the readiness of the new Passenger Terminal Building pic.twitter.com/WHkbfOs8pm— اخبار سمو ولي العهد (@BahrainCPnews) January 10, 2021
The new terminal at Bahrain International Airport can handle 14 million passengers a year. (Bahrain Crown Prince)
Last Update: Sunday, 10 January 2021 KSA 22:16 - GMT 19:16