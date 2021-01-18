IMF says working ‘very intensively’ with Sudan to move toward debt relief

The International Monetary Fund is working “very intensively” with Sudan to build the preconditions for broad debt relief, and will assess progress on a staff-monitored program in March, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Monday.

She told reporters during an online news conference that she was encouraged by strong support from the United States, Britain and other member countries for providing debt relief to Sudan under the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) initiative, and by the determination of the Sudanese authorities.

“We do hope as swiftly as possible to present to the membership a strong case on Sudan for HIPC so that country can reintegrate with the international community,” Georgieva said.

“I expect that in March we will have more to tell you.”

