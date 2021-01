The incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden will use all available tools to address “China’s abusive unfair and illegal practices” that undermine the US economy, Treasury secretary nominee Janet Yellen said Tuesday.

Responding to questions from the Senate Finance Committee at her confirmation hearing, Yellen said China has been “undercutting American companies” with a series of policies, including illegal subsidies, dumping of products, theft of intellectual property and barriers to US goods.

She said “we’re prepared to use the full array of tools” to address those issues.

Janet Yellen, President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for Secretary of the Treasury, participates remotely in a Senate Finance Committee hearing on Jan. 19, 2021. (AFP)

Last Update: Tuesday, 19 January 2021 KSA 19:29 - GMT 16:29