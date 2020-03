Saudi Arabia’s energy ministry said on Wednesday it has directed national oil company Aramco to continue to supply crude oil at a record level of 12.3 million barrels per day (bpd) over the coming months.

The top oil exporter has said it would boost its crude supply in April to 12.3 mln bpd, and its oil exports are set to top 10 million bpd from May, both record highs.



