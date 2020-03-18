US oil plunges to 18-year low as lockdowns trigger market collapse

Oil prices plunged on Wednesday, with US crude futures hitting an 18-year low, as governments worldwide accelerated lockdowns to counter the coronavirus pandemic that is causing global fuel demand to collapse.
With governments worldwide urging residents to limit gatherings and isolate themselves, global oil demand by the end of March could fall as much as 8 million to 9 million barrels per day (bpd), Goldman Sachs said.
Investors broadly fled risky assets again on Wednesday, after equity markets recovered on Monday. US stocks slumped, with the S&P 500 dropping 7 percent, triggering a 15-minute halt to trading, while copper futures fell 6.9 percent.
US crude fell $5.47, or 20 percent, at $21.48 a barrel by 1:49 p.m. EDT (1749 GMT). The session low was the lowest since February 2002.
Brent crude was trading down $3.47, or 12 percent, at $25.25 a barrel after dropping as low as $24.72, its weakest since 2003.
