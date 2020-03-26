BUSINESS
ENERGY

Kuwait's Kufpec to keep producing 108,000 oil barrels per day: KUNA

Workers on an oil tanker in Kuwait's Ahmadi Port. (File photo: AFP)
Reuters, Dubai Thursday 26 March 2020
Text size A A A

The Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Co (KUFPEC) is maintaining its oil output despite the drop in crude prices and global energy demand, the state-run KUNA news agency reported on Thursday, citing acting chief executive Nawaf Al-Sabah.

The company’s output remains at an average 108,000 barrels per day, the agency quoted Al-Sabah as saying.

State-owned KUFPEC operates outside Kuwait, with exploration and production ventures in 13 countries, according to its website.

Read more: Here’s who’s winning and losing from the Saudi-Russia oil price war

Opinion: Forget US shale, Russia will be the main victim of the OPEC+ spat

SHOW MORE
Last Update: 08:31 KSA 11:31 - GMT 08:31

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top