Saudi Arabia says no talks with Russia over more OPEC+ countries, joint pact: Reuters

The logo of OPEC is pictured at the OPEC headquarters in Vienna. (File photo: AFP)
Reuters, Dubai Friday 27 March 2020
A Saudi Arabian energy ministry official said on Friday there had been no contact between the Saudi and Russian energy ministers over any increase in the number of OPEC+ countries, nor any discussion of a joint agreement to balance oil markets.

The comments come after a senior Russian official said Moscow was in contact with Riyadh and a number of other countries to see if the number of OPEC+ members might increase, raising the possibility of a joint agreement to balance oil markets.

