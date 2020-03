Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump discussed oil markets and the spread of the coronavirus in a phone call on Monday, the Kremlin said.



The presidents agreed for Russian and US energy ministers to hold consultations on global oil markets. They also agreed to continue their dialog at a personal level, the Kremlin said in a readout of the call.

Last Update: 15:46 KSA 18:46 - GMT 15:46