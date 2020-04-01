Trump says he might join Saudi Arabia, Russia in talks on oil prices

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would join Saudi Arabia and Russia, if need be, for talks about the sharp fall in oil prices resulting from a price war between the two countries.



“The two countries are discussing it and I am joining at the appropriate time if need be,” Trump told reporters at the White House, adding that he had had “great” talks in separate conversations with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Oil prices firmed on Tuesday after Trump and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed to talks on stabilizing energy markets, with benchmarks climbing off 18-year lows, though the coronavirus-related demand hit capped gains.



Brent crude was up 7 cents at $22.83 a barrel by 1346 GMT after closing on Monday at $22.76, its lowest finish since November 2002. It hit a session high of $23.87.

Last Update: 00:34 KSA 03:34 - GMT 00:34