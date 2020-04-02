BUSINESS
Iraq supports Saudi Arabia’s call for emergency OPEC+ meeting to balance oil market

The logo of OPEC is pictured at the OPEC headquarters in Vienna. (File photo: AFP)
Reuters, Cairo Thursday 02 April 2020
Iraq supports the call for an OPEC+ emergency meeting to restore oil market balance and stop oil prices collapsing, an oil ministry spokesman said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement added that Iraq is confident that a positive agreement can be reached at the next OPEC meeting to help restore balance in oil markets.

Saudi Arabia called on Thursday for an emergency meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers, a grouping known as OPEC+, as it aims to reach a fair oil agreement to stabilize the oil market, state news agency SPA reported.

