Iraq supports Saudi Arabia’s call for emergency OPEC+ meeting to balance oil market

Iraq supports the call for an OPEC+ emergency meeting to restore oil market balance and stop oil prices collapsing, an oil ministry spokesman said in a statement on Thursday.



The statement added that Iraq is confident that a positive agreement can be reached at the next OPEC meeting to help restore balance in oil markets.



Saudi Arabia called on Thursday for an emergency meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers, a grouping known as OPEC+, as it aims to reach a fair oil agreement to stabilize the oil market, state news agency SPA reported.

Last Update: 17:16 KSA 20:16 - GMT 17:16