No meeting has yet been set up between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers, OPEC sources said on Thursday after Saudi Arabia called for emergency talks on the oil market.

When asked if any meeting had been arranged, one of the OPEC sources told Reuters: “I don’t know. I’ve just seen the headlines.”

Read more:

Saudi Arabia calls for urgent OPEC+ meeting to stabilize oil market

Saudi Arabia, Russia to cut back oil production by 10-15 mln bpd: Trump

Last Update: 15:42 KSA 18:42 - GMT 15:42