Kuwait to ramp up oil output to 3.15 million bpd in April: KUNA

This July 19, 2009 file photo shows the Kuwait city skyline. (AP)
Reuters, Dubai Friday 03 April 2020
Kuwait will ramp up oil output in April until it reaches about 3.15 million barrels per day, the state news agency KUNA reported on Friday, citing the chief executive of Kuwait Petroleum Corp.

The increase in output will come from the Neutral Zone, an area Kuwait shares on the border with Saudi Arabia, KUNA said.

Oil Minister Khaled al-Fadhel announced on Friday the resumption of crude shipments from the Neutral Zone for the first time in five years. Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, both OPEC members, agreed last year to end a five-year dispute over the zone.

Last Update: 14:08 KSA 17:08 - GMT 14:08

