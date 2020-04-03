Kuwait to ramp up oil output to 3.15 million bpd in April: KUNA

Kuwait will ramp up oil output in April until it reaches about 3.15 million barrels per day, the state news agency KUNA reported on Friday, citing the chief executive of Kuwait Petroleum Corp.



The increase in output will come from the Neutral Zone, an area Kuwait shares on the border with Saudi Arabia, KUNA said.



Oil Minister Khaled al-Fadhel announced on Friday the resumption of crude shipments from the Neutral Zone for the first time in five years. Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, both OPEC members, agreed last year to end a five-year dispute over the zone.

