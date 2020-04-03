US Texas regulator aims to wrangle oil output cuts from Saudi Arabia, Russia

A little-known Texas state regulator waded into oil diplomacy on Thursday, calling Russia's energy minister to discuss possible oil production curbs and angling for talks with Saudi Arabia as many producers in the US state's biggest industry warned it was near collapse.
But at least one analyst scoffed at the regulator's attempt to broker a deal with Russia and the Saudis, noting that state officials could reduce output in the state if they really wanted, merely by enforcing existing regulations on producers.
US energy companies are losing money on oil production, cutting tens of thousands of workers, and some are struggling to obtain financing. Texas shale producers have been hurt the most as oil prices have crashed two-thirds this year. Last month alone, prices fell by half, to near $20 a barrel, as the coronavirus slashed fuel demand.
On a day that President Donald Trump said he had brokered a deal between Russia and the Saudis to cut output by 10 million to 15 million barrels per day, Texas regulator Ryan Sitton said he pursued an in-person meeting among Russian, Saudi and US officials.
Sitton, one of three members of the Texas Railroad Commission, said he had a "really substantial, really exciting call" with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak. He also texted Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud, seeking to discuss the market collapse.
The other two members of the commission, which regulates Texas' energy industry, have not weighed in on Sitton's attempt to broker a deal. All three are Republicans.
It is rare for Texas officials to seek production cuts. But this week, top shale oil producers Pioneer Natural Resources Co and Parsley Energy Inc urged the state to mandate 20 percent production cuts at larger oil and gas firms. Pioneer's chief executive also called for regulators to consider blocking higher foreign oil imports.
"This isn't good for anybody," Sitton told Reuters. "We're talking about a destabilization of the global energy market."
Over the past few years, he and other Texas regulators championed the state's soaring oil and gas output as Russia and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) cut production to bolster global prices. State law allows Texas to take steps to limit local production, but it has not done so since the 1970s.
