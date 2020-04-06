Global benchmark oil prices traded as much as $3 a barrel lower as the market opened for Monday's trading session, reflecting fears of oversupply after Saudi Arabia and Russia postponed to Thursday a meeting about a potential pact to cut production.
Late last week, prices had surged, with both US and Brent contracts posting their largest weekly percentage gains on record due to hopes that OPEC and its allies would strike a global deal to cut crude supply worldwide.
The COVID-19 pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus has cut demand and a month-long price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia has left the market awash in crude. During the month, prices have plummeted as the market has waited for a plan to cut production from OPEC and its allies.
Over the weekend, Saudi Arabia sent a signal that a production cut deal may be ahead, potentially muting the price decline. US President Donald Trump said he will put pressure on Saudi Arabia and its allies for such a deal.
“I don't know that anyone is going to get too aggressively short before the meeting,” said Robert McNally, president of Rapidan Energy Group in Bethesda, Maryland.
Oil prices fall $3 a barrel as supply outlook remains uncertain
Global benchmark oil prices traded as much as $3 a barrel lower as the market opened for Monday's trading session, reflecting fears of oversupply after Saudi Arabia and Russia postponed to Thursday a meeting about a potential pact to cut production.
|DAY
|WEEK
- 10169 Views Coronavirus: Dubai announces two-week 24-hour curfew as disinfection continues
- 9732 Views Coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia rise to 2,402 with 34 fatalities
- 2238 Views Iran has blamed US, Israel, Jews for coronavirus: Report
- 1890 Views Coronavirus: Men in lockdown shave their heads in new trend
- 1742 Views Coronavirus: Countries begin hijacking medical goods over supply shortage fears
- 949 Views Why is coronavirus killing more men than women?
- 127438 Views 21 mln drop in China's mobile users may suggest higher coronavirus death toll: Report
- 70197 Views South Korea conquered coronavirus without a lockdown: a model to follow?
- 31089 Views Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia enforces 24-hour daily curfew in Mecca, Medina
- 21111 Views Top Russian doctor who shook Putin’s hand tests positive for coronavirus
- 14428 Views Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 110 new cases, with two new deaths
- 13998 Views Philippine ambassador to Lebanon dies of coronavirus in Beirut