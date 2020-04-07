G20 host Saudi Arabia organizes video conference with energy ministers

Energy ministers from the Group of 20 major economies will convene an extraordinary meeting by video conference on Friday “to ensure energy market stability,” according to an internal document seen by Reuters.



The call was organized by G20 host Saudi Arabia, which is locked in an oil price war with Russia. The call will follow another virtual meeting on Thursday of the Organization of the

Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia, to discuss a possible production cut.

