G20 host Saudi Arabia organizes video conference with energy ministers

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz attends via video link a virtual G20 summit on coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia March 26, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Riyadh Tuesday 07 April 2020
Energy ministers from the Group of 20 major economies will convene an extraordinary meeting by video conference on Friday “to ensure energy market stability,” according to an internal document seen by Reuters.

The call was organized by G20 host Saudi Arabia, which is locked in an oil price war with Russia. The call will follow another virtual meeting on Thursday of the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia, to discuss a possible production cut.

