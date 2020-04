The Kremlin on Wednesday declined to spell out Russia’s position ahead of a meeting of OPEC+ oil-producing countries on Thursday, refusing to say whether it will insist on the US committing to oil output cuts.

“Let’s wait for tomorrow or the day after,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Last Update: 09:50 KSA 12:50 - GMT 09:50