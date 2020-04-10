BUSINESS
ENERGY

Norway could cut oil output if OPEC+ deal is implemented: Oil ministry

The field centre of the Johan Sverdrup oil field in the North Sea west of Stavanger, Norway. (AFP)
Reuters, Oslo Friday 10 April 2020
Norway, Western Europe’s largest oil producer, said on Friday it may cut its crude output if the deal negotiated by the OPEC+ nations is carried out as planned.

Norway’s Minister of Petroleum and Energy Tina Bru is taking part in Friday’s G20 video conference to discuss the situation in the energy market.

Non-OPEC Norway’s crude output stood at 1.75 million bpd in February, up 26 percent from a year earlier. Including condensate and natural gas liquids (NGL), the oil liquids production was 2.1 million bpd.

