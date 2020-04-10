Putin, Trump spoke on phone about oil market situation: Kremlin

US President Donald Trump spoke on the phone Friday with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss stabilizing global energy markets, which have been heavily impacted by decreasing demand from the coronavirus pandemic, the White House and Kremlin said in statements.

The Kremlin says the two leaders discussed the current situation of the global oil market, “including an agreement being worked out as part of OPEC-plus to reduce production volumes in order to stabilize world oil prices.”

On the call, the second in two days, Trump talked about the contacts he's had with leaders of a number of oil-producing countries, the Kremlin said. “It was agreed to continue Russian-American consultations on this topic,” the statement said.

They also discussed measures both nations are taking to combat the spread of infection and other bilateral issues, including cooperation in space.

Read more:

Mexico reaches deal with the US on OPEC oil cuts: President

Norway could cut oil output if OPEC+ deal is implemented: Oil ministry

Oil prices fall sharply as top producers hold key talks

Last Update: 15:50 KSA 18:50 - GMT 15:50