Russia’s Putin and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince discuss OPEC+ developments: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed a planned OPEC+ reduction of oil output, the Kremlin said in a statement.
They agreed in a phone call to continue contacts regarding this issue, the Kremlin added without disclosing details.
Putin had earlier spoken with US President Donald Trump to discuss stabilizing global energy markets, which have been heavily impacted by decreasing demand from the coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier, Mexico reached a deal on oil-production cuts with the OPEC+ group after an intervention from the US. Mexico was the lone holdout from a meeting held Wednesday of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia, and others, known as the OPEC+ group.
Mexico had been asked to cut 400,000 barrels per day (bpd), a figure Mexican authorities balked at.
Read more:
Putin, Trump spoke on phone about oil market situation: Kremlin
Mexico reaches deal with the US on OPEC oil cuts: President
OPEC+ outlines oil cut deal, but Mexico holds up final agreement: Sources
SHOW MORE
Last Update: 19:13 KSA 22:13 - GMT 19:13