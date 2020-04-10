BUSINESS
ENERGY

Russia’s Putin and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince discuss OPEC+ developments: Kremlin

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Russia's President Vladimir Putin. (File photo)
Agencies Friday 10 April 2020
Text size A A A

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed a planned OPEC+ reduction of oil output, the Kremlin said in a statement.

They agreed in a phone call to continue contacts regarding this issue, the Kremlin added without disclosing details.

Putin had earlier spoken with US President Donald Trump to discuss stabilizing global energy markets, which have been heavily impacted by decreasing demand from the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, Mexico reached a deal on oil-production cuts with the OPEC+ group after an intervention from the US. Mexico was the lone holdout from a meeting held Wednesday of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia, and others, known as the OPEC+ group.

Mexico had been asked to cut 400,000 barrels per day (bpd), a figure Mexican authorities balked at.

Read more:

Putin, Trump spoke on phone about oil market situation: Kremlin

Mexico reaches deal with the US on OPEC oil cuts: President

OPEC+ outlines oil cut deal, but Mexico holds up final agreement: Sources

SHOW MORE
Last Update: 19:13 KSA 22:13 - GMT 19:13

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top