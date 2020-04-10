Trump ‘discussing oil deal’ with Russia, Saudi Arabia’s leaders: US official

US President Donald Trump spoke Thursday with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia's King Salman on efforts to prop up the price of oil, a White House official said.
Trump made a conference call with the two leaders “discussing oil deal,” tweeted White House director of social media Dan Scavino.
OPEC and allied oil producers, a group known as OPEC+, agreed on Thursday to cut output by 10 million barrels per day (bpd) in May and June to help prop up prices battered the coronavirus crisis, the group said in a statement.
It said the cuts would be eased between July and December to 8 million bpd and the reductions would then be relaxed further to 6 million barrels between January 2021 to April 2022.
Global fuel demand has plunged by around 30 million bpd, or 30% of global supplies, as steps to fight the virus have grounded planes, cut vehicle usage and curbed economic activity.
An unprecedented 15 million bpd cut still won’t remove enough crude to stop the world’s storage facilities quickly filling up. And far from signaling any readiness to offer support, Trump has threatened OPEC if it did not fix the oil market’s problem of oversupply.
