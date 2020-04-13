Russia’s oil production fell 50,000 bpd in early April: Source

Russia’s average oil production was down to 11.24 million barrels per day (bpd) on April 1-12, an oil industry source told Reuters on Monday.
Average oil production in Russia last month was at 11.29 million bpd. The energy ministry did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.
Russia, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and some other nations have finalized a deal to take 10 million bpd off the market from May to help stabilize oil prices hit by low demand amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Last Update: 10:25 KSA 13:25 - GMT 10:25