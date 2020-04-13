BUSINESS
Saudi Arabia cuts May crude prices to Asia by $4.2 per barrel: Document

Saudi Arabia's state oil giant Aramco. (File photo)
Reuters, Dubai Monday 13 April 2020
Saudi Arabia's state oil giant Aramco has set the May price for its Arab light crude oil to Asia at a discount of $7.3 to the Oman/Dubai average, down $4.2 a barrel from April, according to a document seen by Reuters on Monday.

It has raised the May OSP of its Arab light crude oil to the United States to a discount of $0.75 per barrel versus ASCI, up$3 a barrel from April, according to the document.

Aramco left its OSP for Arab light crude oil to Northwestern Europe unchanged from April at a discount of $10.25 per barrel to ICE Brent.

