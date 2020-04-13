Trump says OPEC+ wants to cut 20 million bpd

US President Donald Trump said on Monday the OPEC+ group of oil producers is looking to cut output by 20 million barrels per day, double the 10 million barrels agreed to a day earlier.
SHOW MORE
Having been involved in the negotiations, to put it mildly, the number that OPEC+ is looking to cut is 20 Million Barrels a day, not the 10 Million that is generally being reported. If anything near this happens, and the World gets back to business from the Covid 19.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2020
Last Update: 13:49 KSA 16:49 - GMT 13:49