BUSINESS
ENERGY

Norway’s supreme court to rule on lawsuit against Artic oil exploration

The field centre of the Johan Sverdrup oil field in the North Sea west of Stavanger, Norway. (File photo: AFP)
Reuters, Oslo Monday 20 April 2020
Text size A A A

The Norwegian supreme court will hear a lawsuit against Arctic oil exploration brought by Greenpeace and other green groups, the court said on Monday, in a landmark case for Western Europe’s largest oil and gas producer.

The environmental groups argue that the Norwegian government’s decision to grant oil exploration licenses in 2016 in the Arctic Barents Sea to oil firms, including Equinor , was illegal.

Two lower courts have found the government’s decision was legal, rejecting the environmentalists’ claim it breached the Norwegian people’s constitutional right to a healthy environment.

Read more:

Norway to announce potential oil output cuts ‘in the near future:’ Minister

Norway could cut oil output if OPEC+ deal is implemented: Oil ministry

Norway will attend OPEC+ meeting to discuss output cuts: Oil ministry

SHOW MORE
Last Update: 14:22 KSA 17:22 - GMT 14:22

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top