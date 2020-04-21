Gulf producers, Russia skip OPEC+ conference call: Sources

OPEC's powerful Gulf oil producers Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates as well as non-OPEC Russia are not taking part in a conference call held by some OPEC+ members on Tuesday evening, two OPEC sources said.



OPEC members Algeria, which is holding the OPEC presidency in 2020, Nigeria, Venezuela, and Iraq along with non-OPEC oil producers Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are part of the conference call held to discuss the latest oil market developments after global oil price crashed, one of the sources said. No decisions are expected from the informal talks, the source said.

“We have proposed an immediate implementation of the deal and not to wait until May, and also to stop overproduction in April,” the OPEC source told Reuters.

The meeting comes a day after US May futures sank into negative territory for the first time in history as demand tumbled due to the coronavirus crisis.



Read more:



US oil price crash a warning signal for Middle East producers: Experts



Algeria on edge as coronavirus fallout dries up oil revenues



Trump tells energy, treasury secretaries to make funds available for US oil industry



Last Update: 16:41 KSA 19:41 - GMT 16:41