Global oil demand is not expected to return to the pre-crisis levels quickly, Russian Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said on Wednesday.



Speaking at an online interview, he said that Russian domestic oil producers would be able to recover its oil output quickly, within weeks or months.



He also said that some countries, where international majors work, may have difficulties with sticking to targets under a global oil output cuts deal.

Read more:

US shale oil firms say oil price of $30 per barrel enough to start fracking new wells

Texas oil regulators formally dismiss proposal for mandatory output cuts

Venezuelan oil tanks burst while global crude storage fills to the brim

Last Update: 11:08 KSA 14:08 - GMT 11:08