Syria reduces fuel subsidies as economic crisis deepens

Syria's oil and mineral resources ministry announced on Saturday a reduction in automobile fuel subsidies, the latest government measure to tackle a deepening economic crisis.
The ministry said it was revising down its fuel subsidies, excluding from its ration system users of cars with engines of 2,000 cubic centimeters or more, as well as owners of more than one car.
Subsidized fuel is distributed through a smart card system, whereby smaller cars receive up to 100 liters (26 gallons) of fuel a month at 250 Syrian pounds a liter (36 cents per 0.25 gallons.)
Non-subsidized fuel goes for nearly double the price at 450 Syrian pounds a liter (64 centers per 0.25 gallons.)
