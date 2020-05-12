Saudi Aramco reports fall in first quarter net profit following oil price plunge

Saudi Arabian state oil giant Aramco on Tuesday reported a 25 percent fall in first-quarter net profit, below analyst estimates, hurt by lower crude oil prices as the coronavirus slashed demand.
Net profit fell to 62.48 billion riyals ($16.64 billion) after zakat and tax for the quarter to March 31 from 83.29 billion a year earlier.
Analysts had expected a profit of $17.8 billion, according to the mean estimate from Egyptian investment bank EFG-Hermes, Saudi Arabia’s Al Rajhi Capital and Dubai-based Arqaam Capital.
Aramco said the results reflected “lower crude oil prices, as well as declining refining and chemicals margins and inventory re-measurement losses.”
Brent crude prices fell 65 percent in the first quarter, before OPEC+ producers agreed to cut oil supply by a record 9.7 million barrel per day starting from May to help shore up prices and curb oversupply.
Read more:
Oil price could hit $100 per barrel in future after market glut, coronavirus: Expert
Saudi Aramco reduces fuel prices in May 2020
Saudi Aramco reports multimillion-dollar donations to fight coronavirus pandemic
SHOW MORE
Last Update: 06:56 KSA 09:56 - GMT 06:56