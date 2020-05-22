Nigeria destroys refining sites in Niger Delta holding 14,434 barrels of stolen crude

Nigeria’s military has dismantled illegal refining sites Niger Delta region which held 174 ovens laden with about 14,434 barrels of suspected stolen crude oil, the News Agency of Nigeria reports citing a statement from security officials.

Maj. Gen. John Enenche, the coordinator for the Nigerian Military’s Defense Media Operations, said forces aboard its Delta navy ship were able to locate and take down a wooden boat containing three coolers, 136 dugout pits and 201 surface metal storage tanks in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta.

“Similarly, on May 11, Forward Operating Base ESCRAVOS intercepted three large wooden boats around Madangho and Sara Creek in Warri South Local Government Area of the state. The boats were laden with about 12.6 barrels of suspected stolen crude oil and 43,000 liters of products suspected to be illegally refined AGO,” Enenche was quoted as saying by NAN news agency.

The United Nations Security Council, according to a Reuters report, estimates that Nigeria had lost $2.8 billion of revenue to oil theft in 2017, although Kpler says the minimum 100,000 barrels per day — $3 billion to $8 billion a year — identified in a 2013 Chatham House report better approximates current losses.

