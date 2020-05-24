World’s first floating nuclear power plant commissioned for service

The world’s first floating nuclear power plant has been fully commissioned to begin operation in northern Russia.

The floating nuclear power plant (FNPP), named Akademic Lomonosov, was commissioned on Friday. Andrei Petrov, the director of Rosenergoatom (the electric energy division of Russia’s state nuclear energy firm), signed the relevant decree. Floating power stations allow facilities to be docked in remote regions that would otherwise be hard to develop.

“Today we can consider the floating nuclear power plant construction project successfully completed. We finished our main task for this year - fully commissioned the FNPP in Pevek, Chukotka region. Today, it officially becomes the 11th nuclear power plant in Russia and the northernmost one in the world,” Andrei Petrov said in a statement.

Read more:

Coronavirus patients not infectious after 11 days even if they test positive: Study

Coronavirus in UAE: $2,723 fine for violators among people required to use Alhosn app

The Akademic Lomonosov begun providing electricity to the grid on December 19, 2019, and has currently generated over 47.3 million kilowatt hours of electricity since its connection.

The Far East directorate of Rostechnadzor, Russia’s technical, nuclear and environmental regulator had earlier inspected the FNPP. The plant received a “statement of conformity,” according to the statement, verifying that the FNPP is in accordance with all project documentation requirements.

The project also received approval from Rosprirodnadzor, the environmental amangement authority.

The plant has a total capacity of 70 megawatts from two separate 35 megawatt reactors. The FNPP has a 40-year service life.

Read more:

Trump administration discussed holding first nuclear test in decades, says report

UAE’s Barakah nuclear power plant still ‘on schedule’ despite coronavirus, says CEO

Russian state nuclear firm advances in bid process for Saudi project: Rosatom

Last Update: 10:30 KSA 13:30 - GMT 10:30