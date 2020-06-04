Russia’s Novak says oil market may see 3-5 million bpd shortage in July: Reports

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday that the global oil market may see a shortage of 3-5 million barrels per day (bpd) in July, depending on the parameters of a deal to be reached by OPEC+ producers, Interfax news agency reported.

Novak said global oil oversupply fell to 7 million bpd in May, Interfax reported.

He added that he did not expect the United States to take a formal decision on oil production cuts and said Moscow remains in discussions with Washington regarding the situation in the oil market.

Last Update: Thursday, 04 June 2020 KSA 11:06 - GMT 08:06