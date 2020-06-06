Iran approves Amirhossein Zamaninia as OPEC governor: Oil official

Amirhossein Zamaninia has been officially approved as Iran's OPEC governor, according to an Iranian oil official cited by Reuters.
Zamaninia was appointed as caretaker governor on May 23.
He was a member of Iran’s nuclear negotiating team under the administrations of presidents Mohammad Khatami and Hassan Rouhani.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Zamaninia also served as Iran’s ambassador to Malaysia from 2001 to 2005.
He has studied politics and law in the US, according to state media.
A search for a permanent governor is underway, state media said.
Read more:
Iran's Deputy Oil Minister Zamaninia named caretaker OPEC governor
OPEC and allies most likely to agree 1-month extension to output cuts: OPEC delegate
Iraq forms new government under Prime Minister al-Kadhimi, ending five-month deadlock
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Saturday, 06 June 2020 KSA 16:23 - GMT 13:23