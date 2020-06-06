OPEC+ endorses one-month extension to oil cuts: Sources

OPEC, Russia, and allies agreed on Saturday to extend record oil production cuts by one month until the end of July, five OPEC+ sources told Reuters after the group held a video conference.

The group, known as OPEC+, also demanded countries such as Nigeria and Iraq, which exceeded production quotas in May and June, compensate with extra cuts in July to September.

OPEC and allied nations agreed Saturday to extend a production cut of nearly 10 million barrels of oil a day through the end of July, hoping to boost energy prices hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ministers of the cartel and outside nations like Russia met via video conference to adopt the measure, aimed at cutting out the excess production depressing prices as global aviation remains largely grounded due to the pandemic. It represents some 10 percent of the world's overall supply.

The decision came in a unanimous vote, UAE Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei wrote on Twitter. He called it “a courageous decision and a collective effort deserving praise from all participating producing countries.”

Crude oil prices have been gaining in recent days, in part on hopes OPEC would continue the cut. International benchmark Brent crude traded Saturday over $42 a barrel. Brent had crashed below $20 a barrel in April.

The oil market was already oversupplied when Russia and OPEC failed to agree on output cuts in early March. Analysts say Russia refused to back even a moderate cut because it would have only served to help U.S. energy companies that were pumping at full capacity. Stalling would hurt American shale-oil producers and protect market share.

