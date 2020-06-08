BUSINESS
Libya’s NOC says initial El Feel oil output 12,000 bpd, full capacity in 14 days

A view shows El Feel oil field near Murzuq, Libya, July 6, 2017. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Tunis Monday 08 June 2020
Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) confirmed on Monday that it has restarted production at the El Feel oilfield with initial output of 12,000 barrels per day (bpd) and will return to full capacity of 70,000 bpd within 14 days.

The company's statement also said that it was lifting force majeure on exports from El Feel and the Sharara field, where output was also restarted on Saturday after being shuttered during an oil blockade by eastern-based forces.

Two oil engineers at El Feel had told Reuters on Sunday that production at the field had restarted.

Last Update: Monday, 08 June 2020 KSA 17:46 - GMT 14:46

