Libya’s Sharara oil field shuts down only days after restarting

A worker checks pipes and valves at El Sharara oilfield December 3, 2014. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters, Cairo Tuesday 09 June 2020
Libya’s giant Sharara oilfield has been shut down again days after restarting following a long blockade, and efforts are under way to reopen it once more, an engineer at the field said on Tuesday.

Sources said the latest shutdown was caused by forces affiliated with Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA), which blockaded most of Libya’s oil in January but have been on the retreat after their campaign to capture the capital, Tripoli, fell apart.

Last Update: Tuesday, 09 June 2020 KSA 12:26 - GMT 09:26

