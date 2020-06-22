Oil output from Saudi–Kuwaiti neutral zone to resume July 1: Official

Kuwait and Saudi Arabia plan to resume oil production from their jointly-operated Khafji and Wafra oilfields on July 1, a senior Kuwaiti oil official told Reuters on Monday.

Output from Khafji oilfield, which was halted for a month, is expected to be about 80,000 barrels per day (bpd) on July 1, before rising to 100,000 bpd two month later, said Abdullah al-Shammari, deputy chief executive for finance and management at Kuwait Gulf Oil Company, which operates the field.

Production is expected to reach 175,000 bpd from Khafji field by end of the year, he added.

Wafra field will also start production on July 1, and initial output is expected at 10,000 bpd, before rising to 70,000 bpd at the end of August, and then up to 145,000 bpd by the end of 2020, said al-Shammari.

Khafji and Wafra are located in the Neutral Zone on the boundary of the two countries.

Saudi Arabian Chevron (SAC), which jointly operates the Wafra field with Kuwait Gulf Oil Company (KGOC), said in a statement that the two companies were making preparations to resume operations.

