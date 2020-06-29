Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Nigeria’s President review OPEC+ deal progress

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari review the current progress made on an OPEC+ deal and enhancing the stability of the oil markets, according to a state news agency.
Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia raised crude pricing to all regions a day after OPEC+ producers extended historic output cuts for another month to bolster oil’s rally, according to a pricing list seen by Bloomberg.
OPEC+ had agreed to a one-month extension of its record oil-production cuts on June 7 and adopted a stricter approach to ensuring members don’t pump more than they pledged.
