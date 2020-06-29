BUSINESS
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Nigeria’s President review OPEC+ deal progress

File photo shows Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a virtal meeting. (File photo: SPA)
Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English Monday 29 June 2020
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari review the current progress made on an OPEC+ deal and enhancing the stability of the oil markets, according to a state news agency.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia raised crude pricing to all regions a day after OPEC+ producers extended historic output cuts for another month to bolster oil’s rally, according to a pricing list seen by Bloomberg.

OPEC+ had agreed to a one-month extension of its record oil-production cuts on June 7 and adopted a stricter approach to ensuring members don’t pump more than they pledged.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

Last Update: Monday, 29 June 2020 KSA 22:55 - GMT 19:55

