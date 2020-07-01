BUSINESS
Oman tells crude oil customers of 10 percent cut in September allocations

Reuters, Dubai Wednesday 01 July 2020
Oman has told its crude oil term customers of a cut of about 10 percent in allocations for September loading and delivery, the oil ministry said on Wednesday.

The reduction, of which customers were notified on Tuesday, reflects the Gulf oil producer’s “100 percent commitment to the OPEC+ alliance by cutting 161,000 bpd, as of September 2020, from Oman’s quota,” the ministry said.

