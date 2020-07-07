Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) plans to boost its oil exports in August, the first signal that OPEC and its allies are preparing to ease record oil output cuts next month, three sources familiar withthe development told Reuters.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, known as OPEC+, have been cutting oil output since May by a record 9.7 million barrels per day after the coronavirus crisis destroyed a third of global demand.
After July, the cuts are due to taper to 7.7 million bpd until December although a final decision has yet to be taken. Key OPEC+ ministers hold talks next week.
Industry and trading sources said ADNOC plans to raise its crude oil exports by as much as 300,000 barrels per day in August, citing oil loading programs by the company.
UAE's ADNOC to increase oil exports in August as OPEC+ cuts set to ease
