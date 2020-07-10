BUSINESS
Kuwait raises August crude official selling prices to Asia

A Kuwaiti oil worker talks on his radio at Mina Abdulah Oil Refinery, 50 Km South of Kuwait City in this file photo taken April 2005. (AP)
Reuters, London Friday 10 July 2020
Kuwait has raised the official selling prices (OSPs) for its crude grades sold to Asian refiners in August, a price document showed on Friday.

The producer has set the August Kuwait Export Crude (KEC) price at plus $1.05 per barrel to the average of DME Oman and Platts Dubai quotes, up $1.05 from the previous month.

It set the August Kuwait Super Light Crude (KSLC) OSP at $1.20 a barrel above the average of DME Oman/Platts Dubai quotes, up $1 from the previous month.

Last Update: Friday, 10 July 2020 KSA 15:22 - GMT 12:22

