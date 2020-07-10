Kuwait raises August crude official selling prices to Asia

Kuwait has raised the official selling prices (OSPs) for its crude grades sold to Asian refiners in August, a price document showed on Friday.



The producer has set the August Kuwait Export Crude (KEC) price at plus $1.05 per barrel to the average of DME Oman and Platts Dubai quotes, up $1.05 from the previous month.



It set the August Kuwait Super Light Crude (KSLC) OSP at $1.20 a barrel above the average of DME Oman/Platts Dubai quotes, up $1 from the previous month.

Last Update: Friday, 10 July 2020 KSA 15:22 - GMT 12:22