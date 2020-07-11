British Embassy in Libya welcomes resumption of NOC oil field, calls for dialogue

The British Embassy in Libya welcomed the announcement that the country's National Oil Corporation (NOC) had resumed oil exports in the country after a half-year blockade.

The NOC lifted force majeure on all oil exports on Friday, releasing the blockade on the oil field and allowing a ship to export oil for the first time in six months.

The move was welcomed by the UK on Saturday, with the embassy also calling for a resumption of the UN dialogue aimed at stopping the conflict between the Libyan National Army (LNA) and the Government of the National Accord.

"The #UK welcomes @NOC_Libya’s announcement that it has lifted force majeure and resumed operations. The oil blockade has cost #Libya over $6bn and damaged critical infrastructure –," tweeted the British Embassy in Libya on Saturday.

"We call on all parties to engage in UN-led dialogue to support a Libyan consensus on an equitable distribution of hydrocarbon revenues and promote transparency. This is an important step towards achieving a lasting political settlement #Libya," it added.

