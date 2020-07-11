British Embassy in Libya welcomes resumption of NOC oil field, calls for dialogue

The British Embassy in Libya welcomed the announcement that the country's National Oil Corporation (NOC) had resumed oil exports in the country after a half-year blockade.
The #UK 🇬🇧 welcomes @NOC_Libya’s announcement that it has lifted force majeure and resumed operations. The oil blockade has cost #Libya 🇱🇾 over $6bn and damaged critical infrastructure – pic.twitter.com/YQtLRXkacA— UK in Libya🇬🇧🇱🇾 (@UKinLibya) July 11, 2020
SHOW MORE
•• We call on all parties to engage in UN-led dialogue to support a Libyan consensus on an equitable distribution of hydrocarbon revenues and promote transparency. This is an important step towards achieving a lasting political settlement #Libya 🇱🇾 pic.twitter.com/bqCPFRP1Vd— UK in Libya🇬🇧🇱🇾 (@UKinLibya) July 11, 2020
Last Update: Saturday, 11 July 2020 KSA 13:23 - GMT 10:23