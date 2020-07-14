Saudi Arabia's oil giant Aramco announces it will reorganize its downstream business

State energy giant Saudi Aramco said on Tuesday that it will be reorganizing its downstream business to support its global growth strategy, aiming to complete it by the end of this year.

The downstream model will be divided into four units: fuels including refining, trading, retail and lubes; chemicals; power; and pipelines, distribution and terminals, Aramco said in a statement.

“This reorganization is designed to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of Aramco’s existing downstream assets, but does not represent a fundamental change in the overall business structure,” Aramco said. Aramco, the world’s biggest oil producing company, is expanding its downstream, or refining and marketing, business globally. It pumps around 8.5 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude, of which it exports about 6 million bpd.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

The company plans to raise its refining capacity - inside Saudi Arabia and abroad - to 8-10 million bpd, from around 5 million bpd now. Aramco is expanding its refining business at home as well as in new markets, particularly in Asia.

In June, Aramco completed its purchase of a 70 percent stake in SABIC, the world’s fourth-largest petrochemicals company, from for $69.1 billion.

Read more:

Everything you need to know about Saudi Aramco: The world’s most valuable company

First Formula 1 race sponsored by Saudi Arabia’s Aramco takes place in Austria

Saudi Aramco says SABIC megadeal is ‘key pillar’ in growth strategy

Last Update: Tuesday, 14 July 2020 KSA 11:35 - GMT 08:35