Global oil output cuts easing justified, says Russian Energy Minister Novak

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday that the expected easing of oil output cuts by the OPEC+ group from August to 7.7 million barrels per day is justifiable and in line with the market trends.

Speaking at the opening of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee of OPEC+, Novak also said the global oil demand has been on the rise after it had reached its lowest point in April due to the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Last Update: Wednesday, 15 July 2020 KSA 16:07 - GMT 13:07